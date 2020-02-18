SL Green To Sell 315 West 33rd Street - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), a fully integrated real estate investment trust, has entered into contract to sell 315 West 33rd Street and an adjacent undeveloped parcel of land for a gross valuation of $446.5 million, to an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management. SL Green acquired the 36-story building, "The Olivia", in 2013.

"This sale is another example of SL Green's commitment to strategically divest of non-core assets and accretively redeploy the capital into our ongoing share repurchase program," said David Schonbraun, Co-Chief Investment Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.