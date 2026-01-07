SL Green Teams Up With Rockpoint for 100 Park Avenue, Sells 49% Stake

SL Green SLG recently announced that it has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Rockpoint, a Boston, MA-based real estate private equity firm. Under the arrangement, SLG has agreed to sell 49% stake in 100 Park Avenue at a gross asset valuation of $425 million.

Spanning 905,000 square feet, the property under consideration is a 36-story office tower in Midtown Manhattan. Its location in the vicinity of the Grand Central Terminal and presence of amenities like a golf simulator, state-of-the-art lounge, game room, personal training studio and conference rooms make it an ideal office destination. With the demand for high-quality premium offices on an upswing in vibrant New York, 100 Park Avenue stands to gain.

Partnering with Rockpoint allows SL Green to reduce its equity exposure in 100 Park Avenue while retaining operational control and enhancing its balance sheet flexibility, as the funds from the stake sale can be reinvested in value-accretive investments.

Final Take on the JV

SL Green has been following an opportunistic investment policy to enhance its overall portfolio quality. Over the years, the large-scale suburban asset sale has helped it narrow its focus on the Manhattan market as well as retain the premium and highest-growth assets in the portfolio.

With Rockpoint’s institutional capital and SL Green’s asset management expertise, the above partnership supports leasing momentum, repositioning efforts and potential valuation upside for a well-located Midtown asset.

Over the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) office REIT have rallied 17.1% against the industry’s fall of 2.1%.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Host Hotels & Resorts HST and Prologis Inc. PLD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HST’s 2025 and 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.05 and $2.04, respectively. This implies year-over-year growth of 4.1% for 2025 and a marginal fall for 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2025 and 2026 FFO per share is pinned at $5.80 and $6.08, respectively. This calls for year-over-year growth of 4.3% for 2025 and 4.7% for 2026.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

