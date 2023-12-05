SL Green (SLG) Strikes Leases, Boosts Manhattan's Office Market

In a testament to its continued dominance in the Manhattan commercial real estate scene, SL Green Realty Corp. SLG recently announced two significant leasing agreements that underscore the strength of its portfolio and the allure of the Park Avenue submarket.

SL Green, in collaboration with Vornado Realty Trust VNO, declared a 15-year renewal and expansion lease for 269,905 square feet of space spanning six floors at 280 Park Avenue. This premier financial services tenant, making a long-term commitment, solidifies the building's reputation as a best-in-class, 1.25 million-square-foot Midtown Manhattan office space that is owned in a joint venture between SL Green and Vornado.



Glen Weiss, the executive vice president and office leasing - co-head of Real Estate at Vornado, and Steven Durels, SL Green’s executive vice president and director of Leasing and Real Property, highlighted the significance of this lease. Together with a previously announced 100,000-square-foot renewal and expansion lease with a sovereign wealth fund, it underscores the robustness of the Park Avenue submarket.



280 Park Avenue has undergone a $150 million full property redevelopment and modernization. The joint venture's commitment is evident in the creation of an expansive world-class lobby with 25-foot-high ceilings, a modernized amenities package, a focus on environmental sustainability and a complete redesign of the building’s plaza.



Further, strengthening its position as Manhattan’s largest office landlord, SL Green announced a new lease with Stonepeak Partners, L.P., a leading international alternative investment firm. Covering the entire 31st and 32nd floors at 245 Park Avenue, this 76,716 square foot, 15-year lease contributes to SL Green’s total leasing activity of 199,872 square feet in the building for 2023.



Steven Durels expressed excitement about welcoming Stonepeak Partners to 245 Park Avenue as the building embarks on a transformative redevelopment journey. The 1.8 million-square-foot Class A office space, located opposite JP Morgan Chase’s new world headquarters, will undergo an extensive redesign led by Kohn Pederson Fox.



The redevelopment plan includes a jewel-like terra cotta overclad of the Park Avenue façade, new windows, lobby and elevator cabs, a spectacular plaza with columnar trees, a cutting-edge wellness center and innovative dining options. This move aligns with the growing preference of world-class companies for midtown as their preferred office location.



Although the overall demand for office real estate still seems to be under pressure due to macroeconomic uncertainty and a high interest rate environment, select markets are bucking the negative trend. Particularly, there is a growing preference from tenants for premier office spaces with class-apart amenities, and this is playing a key role in aiding absorption rates.



Office occupiers are keen on growing their office footprint in New York City. Rents in the newly constructed or best-in-class redeveloped assets, which offer abundant amenities at transit-centric locations, have risen.



With these recent leasing activities, SL Green continues to demonstrate its prowess in securing high-profile tenants and revitalizing prime office spaces. Investors looking for opportunities in the dynamic Manhattan real estate market may find SLG an appealing prospect, given its strategic vision and success in attracting and retaining top-tier tenants. However, SL Green is expected to bear the brunt of high interest rates.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have increased 8.8% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s rise of 4.7%.



