SL Green (SLG) Signs Lease for 22,500 Sq Ft at One Vanderbilt

SL Green Realty Corp. SLG has inked a lease with Kyndryl for 22,531 square feet of space at One Vanderbilt Avenue. With the lease, the skyline-defining tower in the center of East Midtown is now 81% leased.

Specifically, a portion of the 15th floor at One Vanderbilt will serve as a new headquarters for Kyndryl under the nine-year lease. Kyndryl will be created as an independent company, following the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business, which is expected to occur by the end of this year.

Per management, Kyndryl adds to “a rapidly expanding roster of industry leading companies that have selected One Vanderbilt because of its best-in-class design, healthy work environment, extensive suite of amenities and commuter convenience.”

With numerous corporate leaders encouraging employees to return to office, the outlook for urban office properties remains positive. In fact, the company noted an acceleration in leasing activity in recent months. Moreover, rents for newly constructed and redeveloped properties have been held firm.

Amid the favorable developments in the office leasing market, the company remains on target to achieve 90% leased by the end of 2021.

Notably, the 1.7-million-sq-ft skyscraper offers an unparalleled combination of amenities, innovative office design, state-of-the-art technology, best-in-class sustainability and a healthy work environment together with a direct connection to Grand Central Terminal.

This has likely enabled the company to enjoy exceptional tenant demand and strong leasing velocity at the property.

However, amid the pandemic, SL Green is facing downward pressure on rental rates, and is offering higher tenant concessions and free-rent period extensions to repopulate its office buildings.

Also, the company has been resorting to non-core asset sales to enhance its liquidity to fund development projects and share buybacks. Notably, it aims dispositions of more than $1 billion for 2021. While dispositions are strategic fits over the long term, these will be dilutive for near-term earnings.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

