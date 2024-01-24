SL Green (SLG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, SL Green (SLG) reported revenue of $131.93 million, down 41.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to -$1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $131.3 million, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SL Green performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Rental revenue, net : $131.93 million versus $150.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.7% change.

: $131.93 million versus $150.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.7% change. Revenues- Investment income : $6.86 million versus $6.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -39.4% change.

: $6.86 million versus $6.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -39.4% change. Revenues- Other income : $18.27 million compared to the $15.81 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.

: $18.27 million compared to the $15.81 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$2.45 versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$0.84.

Shares of SL Green have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.