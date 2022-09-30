SL Green (SLG) Inks Long-Term Lease at One Madison Avenue

SL Green Realty Corp. SLG bagged a lease for 347,474 square feet of space at One Madison Avenue in New York with investment management firm — Franklin Templeton. With this, the tenant will occupy the entire 11th through 22nd floors in the tower portion of the building for 15 years.



SL Green is witnessing healthy demand for One Madison and the latest lease follows the 328,000-square-foot lease with International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and the 56,000-square-foot lease with Chelsea Piers Fitness at the property. With these leasing activities, this development that is on schedule for completion in November 2023, is now 55% leased.



Per Marc Holliday, chairman and CEO of SL Green, “This lease and the earlier IBM transaction are the second and third largest new leases signed in Manhattan in 2022 and are validation as to the exceptional quality of the building design.”



One Madison Avenue is a 1.4-million-square-foot Midtown South office tower adjacent to Madison Square Park. Along with Chelsea Piers, the property’s amenities are presently expected to include a 13,000-square-foot upscale restaurant, 10,000-square-foot artisanal dining market and 7,000-square-foot tenant-exclusive lounge with direct elevator access to a 10,000-square-foot rooftop deck. With an advantageous location, this well-amenetized property is poised to lure tenants.



Office-space demand in the upcoming period is likely to be driven by de-densification to allow higher square footage per office worker and the need for high-quality, well-amenetized office properties. SL Green is well-positioned to benefit from the emerging trend, given its well-located properties and the ability to offer top-notch amenities at recently-developed office buildings.



In fact, despite the negative effects of the pandemic-borne job losses and the remote-working dynamics that have been hindering the U.S. office real estate sector, SL Green signed 76 office leases for its Manhattan office portfolio spanning 1,009,811 square feet during the first half of 2022. The average lease term was 8.8 years for the Manhattan office leases signed during this period.



Nevertheless, the continuation of remote working, the rising supply of office properties and interest rate hikes are concerns.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) have declined 11.4% over the past month compared with the industry’s fall of 15.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some key picks from the REIT sector include Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR and Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO.



Extra Space Storage presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXR’s 2022 FFO per share has moved marginally upward in the past week to $8.49. Extra Space Storage’s long-term growth rate is projected at 8.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terreno Realty’s 2022 FFO per share has moved marginally upward in the past two months to $1.93. TRNO presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.