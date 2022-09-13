SL Green (SLG) Boosts Portfolio, Acquires 245 Park Avenue

SL Green Realty Corp. SLG announced that it closed the acquisition of 245 Park Avenue — a 44-story, Class A office property in New York City. The move is expected to enhance SLG’s premier portfolio in the Grand Central/Park Avenue submarket.



245 Park Avenue, one of the largest buildings on Park Avenue, covers the entire block between 46th and 47th Streets, and has direct access to Grand Central Terminal. Given the advantageous location of the property, it is expected to attract tenants.



The in-place mortgage and mezzanine loans, summing to $1.768 billion, will continue to be applicable for the 1967-built property. The loans are set to mature in June 2027, with a combined fixed rate of 4.30%, on existing terms.



Earlier, SL Green had a preferred equity investment in the 1.8-million-square-feet(sq-ft) property.



Per Harrison Sitomer, chief investment officer of SLG, “The property represents the next major development project for SL Green following the extraordinary success of One Vanderbilt Avenue and completion of One Madison Avenue that continues to be on-budget and on-time for delivery in November 2023.”



SL Green, Manhattan’s largest office landlord, has a mono-market strategy focus, with an enviable footprint in the large and high-barrier to entry New York real estate market. The ongoing recovery in the United States’ office market positions the company well for growth.



SL Green has been following an opportunistic investment policy to enhance its overall portfolio quality. This includes divesting its mature and non-core assets, and using the proceeds to fund development projects and share buybacks. Such match-funding initiatives highlight the company’s prudent capital-management practices and relieve the pressure off its balance sheet.



With its acquisition move, SL Green announced that it entered an agreement to dispose of its 414,317-sq-ft vacant office leasehold condominium units at 885 Third Avenue, popularly known as “The Lipstick Building,” to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.



The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, for a total consideration of $300.4 million.



SL Green will continue to hold on to the remaining 218,796 square feet of the building, which is presently 91.7% leased.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 11.3% in the month-to-date period, outperforming the industry’s rally of 3.8%.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



