SL Green Realty's Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of SL Green Realty Corp's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SLG.PRI) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $20.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.99% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SLG.PRI was trading at a 17.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.98% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SLG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on SL Green Realty Corp's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, SL Green Realty Corp's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SLG.PRI) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SLG) are off about 2.5%.

