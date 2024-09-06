SL Green Realty's Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of SL Green Realty Corp's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SLG.PRI) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $23.14 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.67% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SLG.PRI was trading at a 6.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.98% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SLG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on SL Green Realty Corp's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, SL Green Realty Corp's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SLG.PRI) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SLG) are off about 1.4%.

