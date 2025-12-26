SL Green Realty's Series I Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of SLG.PRI shares, versus SLG:
Below is a dividend history chart for SLG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on SL Green Realty Corp's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, SL Green Realty Corp's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SLG.PRI) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SLG) are up about 0.6%.
