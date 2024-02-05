SL Green Realty's Series I Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of SL Green Realty Corp's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SLG.PRI) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $21.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.83% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SLG.PRI was trading at a 12.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.45% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SLG.PRI shares, versus SLG:
Below is a dividend history chart for SLG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on SL Green Realty Corp's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, SL Green Realty Corp's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SLG.PRI) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SLG) are off about 4.6%.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Andreas Halvorsen
SPN market cap history
BMI Historical PE Ratio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.