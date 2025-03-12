SL Green Realty Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SL Green Realty, presenting an average target of $68.25, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average represents a 0.36% decrease from the previous average price target of $68.50.

The standing of SL Green Realty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Josey Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $52.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $81.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $69.00 $76.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $78.00 James Feldman B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $73.00 $80.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $62.00 $61.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Raises Neutral $67.00 $45.00 Jonathan Petersen Jefferies Lowers Hold $69.00 $75.00

All You Need to Know About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Breaking Down SL Green Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SL Green Realty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.13% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SL Green Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SL Green Realty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: SL Green Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.37.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

