SL Green Realty Stock Up 38.5% in 6 Months: Will It Continue to Rise?

Shares of SL Green Realty SLG have risen 38.5% in the past six months compared with the industry's upside of 17.5%.

Last July, SLG reported a second-quarter 2024 FFO per share of $2.05, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. Results reflected decent leasing activity in its Manhattan portfolio. SL Green also raised its guidance for 2024 FFO per share.

Analysts seem bullish on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 FFO per share revised upward marginally over the past two months to $7.58.



Factors Behind SLG's Stock Price Surge: Will This Trend Last?

SL Green has a mono-market strategy focus with an enviable footprint in the large and high barrier to enter the New York real estate market. The company is well-positioned to benefit from its well-located properties and the ability to offer top-notch amenities at recently developed office buildings.

Despite the negative effects of the remote-working dynamics that have been hindering the U.S. office real estate sector, SL Green signed 38 office leases for its Manhattan office portfolio, encompassing 420,513 square feet during the second quarter of 2024. With an encouraging office leasing pipeline, the company remains well-positioned to navigate any challenging environment.

SL Green maintains a diversified tenant base to hedge the risk associated with dependency on single-industry tenants. Its largest tenants include renowned firms from different industries. As of June 30, 2024, except for Paramount Global, which accounted for 5.4% of the company’s share of annualized cash rent, no other tenant in SLG’s portfolio accounted for more than 5% of its share of annualized cash rent, including its share of joint venture annualized cash rent. With long-term leases to tenants with a strong credit profile, it is well-poised to generate stable rental revenues over the long term.

SL Green has been following an opportunistic investment policy to enhance its overall portfolio quality. This includes divesting its mature and non-core assets, including residential properties, in a tax-efficient manner and using the proceeds to fund development projects and share buybacks. Such match-funding initiatives indicate the company’s prudent capital-management practices and will relieve pressure from its balance sheet.

Key Risks for SLG

The elevated supply of rental units in some of SLG’s markets and competition from developers, owners and operators of office properties and other commercial real estate are likely to weigh on its pricing power. High interest rates and geographic concentration of assets add to the company’s woes.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are Lamar Advertising LAMR and Cousins Properties CUZ,each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamar Advertising’s 2024 FFO per share is pegged at $8.09, up 8.30% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cousins Properties’2024 FFO per share is pegged at $2.66, up 1.53% year over year.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

