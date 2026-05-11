SL Green Realty Stock Up 13% in Three Months: Will the Momentum Last?

SL Green Realty SLG shares have risen 13% over the past three months compared with the industry 's growth of 4.3%.

The company’s Manhattan-focused portfolio is benefiting from tightening availability in premium office submarkets. Its long-term leases and a diverse tenant base assure stable rental revenues. A focus on an opportunistic investment policy to enhance portfolio quality is encouraging.

Last month, SL Green announced that it secured the asset management assignment to launch leasing at 15 Laight Street, a 109,000-square-foot, newly built boutique office property in Tribeca, NY, owned by Hyundai Motor Group.

Analysts seem bullish on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 FFO per share revised northward by a cent over the past month to $4.65.



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Factors Behind SLG's Stock Price Surge: Will This Trend Last?

SL Green has a mono-market strategy focus, with an enviable footprint in the large and high-barrier-to-entry New York real estate market. Office demand for high-quality space in Manhattan continues to favor landlords with well-located, amenitized assets. In the first quarter of 2026, SL Green signed 51 Manhattan office leases totaling 929,264 square feet, the highest first-quarter volume in its history. Manhattan same-store office leased occupancy also increased to 94.4% as of March 31, 2026, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, up 140 basis points year over year.

The company maintains a diversified tenant base to hedge the risk associated with dependency on single-industry tenants. As of March 31, 2026, no tenant in the company’s portfolio accounted for more than 5% of its share of annualized cash rent, including its share of joint venture annualized cash rent. With long-term leases to tenants with strong credit profiles, the REIT is well-poised to generate stable rental revenues over the long term.

SL Green has been following an opportunistic investment policy to enhance its overall portfolio quality. In February 2026, SL Green and its joint venture partner sold 690 Madison Avenue for $54.5 million, generating $48.5 million of cash proceeds to the company. Over the years, the large-scale suburban asset sale has helped it narrow its focus on the Manhattan market, as well as retain premium and highest-growth assets in the portfolio.

Key Risks for SLG

Competition for tenants still requires meaningful concessions, which can mute net effective rent growth, even as headline rents rise.

SL Green remains highly concentrated in New York City, with the core portfolio anchored in Manhattan office properties. This concentration increases downside risk if the New York office cycle weakens or if leasing momentum slows after the current wave of demand.

The balance sheet remains levered, keeping earnings exposed to borrowing costs and refinancing conditions. This debt profile can limit financial flexibility if capital markets tighten or if property cash flows soften.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are Lamar Advertising LAMR and W.P. Carey WPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamar Advertising’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $8.63, up 4.48% year over year.

The consensus estimate for W.P. Carey’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $5.26, up 5.84% year over year.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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