SL Green Realty Stock Up 12.7% in Three Months: Will the Trend Last?

SL Green Realty SLG shares have risen 12.7% in the past three months compared to the industry's fall of 0.1%.

The company’s high-quality portfolio is well-poised for growth, given tenants’ solid demand for premier office spaces with class-apart amenities. With supply pressures easing and people returning to offices, SL Green is witnessing healthy leasing activity.

Moreover, its long-term leases and diverse tenant base assure stable rental revenues. Its focus on an opportunistic investment policy to enhance portfolio quality is encouraging.



Factors Behind SLG's Stock Price Surge: Will This Trend Last?

SL Green has a mono-market strategy focus, with an enviable footprint in the large and high-barrier-to-entry New York real estate market. The companyis well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for high-quality, well-amenitized office properties, given its well-located asset portfolio and the ability to offer top-notch amenities at its recently developed office buildings. In the first quarter of 2025, for its Manhattan portfolio, SL Green signed 45 office leases encompassing 0.6 million square feet of space.

Additionally, the company maintains a diversified tenant base to hedge the risk associated with dependency on single-industry tenants. As of March 31, 2025, except for Paramount Global, which accounted for 5.4% of the company’s share of annualized cash rent, no other tenant in the company’s portfolio accounted for more than 5% of its share of annualized cash rent, including its share of joint venture annualized cash rent. Moreover, with long-term leases to tenants with strong credit profiles, the REIT is well-poised to generate stable rental revenues over the long term.

SL Green has been following an opportunistic investment policy to enhance its overall portfolio quality. In the first quarter of 2025, the company closed on the sale of six Giorgio Armani Residences at 760 Madison Avenue, generating net proceeds of $93.3 million. Over the years, the large-scale suburban asset sale has helped it narrow its focus on the Manhattan market as well as retain premium and highest-growth assets in the portfolio.

Solid dividend payouts are the biggest attraction for REIT investors, and SL Green is committed to boosting shareholder wealth. This office REIT has steadily been paying out monthly dividends. Given the company’s solid operating platform, scope for growth and decent financial position compared to that of the industry, this dividend rate is expected to be sustainable over the long run.

Key Risks for SLG

Amid macroeconomic uncertainty and high competition from developers, owners and operators of office properties, SL Green is offering free rents and concessions to lure tenants, impacting its revenue growth.

Moreover, the majority of the company’s property holdings consist of commercial office properties situated in midtown Manhattan. SLG also has retail properties and multifamily residential assets in New York City. Therefore, the performance of the company is susceptible to the condition of the New York City economy.

Analysts seem bearish on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 FFO per share revised southward by 1.3% over the past month to $5.41.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

