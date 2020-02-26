SL Green Realty (SLG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.07, changing hands as low as $84.89 per share. SL Green Realty Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLG's low point in its 52 week range is $75.455 per share, with $96.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.03. The SLG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

