SL Green Realty (SLG) Price Target Increased by 8.49% to 36.59

The average one-year price target for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) has been revised to 36.59 / share. This is an increase of 8.49% from the prior estimate of 33.73 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.77% from the latest reported closing price of 48.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 603 funds or institutions reporting positions in SL Green Realty. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 9.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLG is 0.18%, an increase of 65.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.33% to 62,797K shares. The put/call ratio of SLG is 2.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,316K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 23.35% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,713K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 49.75% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 1,999K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 96.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 789.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,996K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 28.94% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,658K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 29.83% over the last quarter.

SL Green Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

