SL Green Realty (SLG) Declares $0.27 Dividend

SL Green Realty said on August 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.27 per share ($3.25 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $37.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.30%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 16.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.92 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in SL Green Realty. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLG is 0.11%, a decrease of 19.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 56,391K shares. The put/call ratio of SLG is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.81% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SL Green Realty is 33.88. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.81% from its latest reported closing price of 37.15.

The projected annual revenue for SL Green Realty is 754MM, a decrease of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,505K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,526K shares, representing an increase of 21.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 58.09% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,825K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,868K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 37.22% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,066K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing an increase of 77.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 380.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,995K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 18.46% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,760K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,090K shares, representing a decrease of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 664.35% over the last quarter.

SL Green Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

