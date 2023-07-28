SL Green Realty (SLG) Declares $0.27 Dividend

SL Green Realty said on July 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.27 per share ($3.25 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $35.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.16%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 16.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.91 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in SL Green Realty. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLG is 0.12%, a decrease of 33.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.51% to 58,691K shares. The put/call ratio of SLG is 1.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.82% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SL Green Realty is 31.04. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.82% from its latest reported closing price of 35.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SL Green Realty is 754MM, a decrease of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,526K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,825K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,868K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 37.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,090K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares, representing an increase of 74.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 150.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,986K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 22.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,985K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 34.13% over the last quarter.

SL Green Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.