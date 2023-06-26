SL Green Realty shares surge after selling half of NYC building at $2 billion valuation

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - The shares of SL Green Realty Corp SLG.N surged on Monday after the real estate investment trust (REIT) said it had sold a nearly 50% stake in one of its New York City office buildings at a $2 billion valuation.

The deal could spell hope for the Big Apple's beleaguered commercial real estate market, which has seen turmoil as oversupply, higher interest rates and the rise of remote working have caused property values to plummet and many developers to default on their debts.

SL Green Realty said it sold the building at 245 Park Avenue, which has 1.8 million-square-foot of office space, to a U.S. affiliate of Japanese real estate developer Mori Trust Co Ltd. It also hired architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates to work on the building's redesign, which would add windows, lobbies, amenities and retail shops.

The company's stock, which is down about 16% year to date, finished the session up 19.7% at $28.20, posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since Nov. 9, 2020.

245 Park Avenue is a high-end "Class A" property located in mid-town Manhattan near the Grand Central Terminal, housing several financial firms including Ares Management, Angelo Gordon, and Societe Generale.

Jesse Keenan, sustainable real estate professor at Tulane University, said the transaction is a speculative investment that suggests the deep downturn in the New York commercial real estate market may have bottomed out.

"What we've mostly seen are people walking away from debt and equity positions. But what we see here are people taking new equity positions in speculative investments that could really signal that we’ve reached bottom," Keenan said.

U.S. real estate stocks have struggled this year amid worries that lenders would begin to tighten credit standards on the sector following a rise in defaults prompted by rising interest rates.

SL Green Realty was the biggest gainer among listed REITs, leading its peers Vornado Realty Trust VNO.N, Office Properties Income Trust OPI.O, and Boston Properties Inc BXP.N. The S&P 1500 Office REIT index .SPCOMORE, which has fallen nearly 21% this year, was up 7.34%.

