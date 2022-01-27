SL Green Realty Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 2:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) will host a conference call at 2:00 PM ET on January 27, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://slgreen.com/

To listen to the call, dial (877) 312-8765 (US) or (419) 386-0002 (International) with conference ID 8436426.

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056, using conference ID 8436426.

