SL Green Realty Q3 Loss Narrows

October 16, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Wednesday reported a net loss for the third quarter of $13.3 million and $0.21 per share as compared to a net loss of $24.0 million and $0.38 per share for the same quarter in 2023.

The company reported FFO for the quarter of $78.6 million and $1.13 per share, compared to FFO of $87.7 million and $1.27 per share for the same period in 2023.

Total revenues for the quarter were $229.69 million, compared to $210.19 million last year.

