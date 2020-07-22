SL Green Realty Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) reported net income attributable to common stockholders for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2020 dropped to $56.4 million or $0.74 per share, from $161.1 million or $1.94 per share last year.

Net income for the latest-quarter included a net gain of $65.4 million or $0.82 per share, recognized from the sale of the retail condominium at 609 Fifth Avenue. The prior year quarter result included $126.6 million or $1.45 per share of net gains from the sale of real estate and non-cash fair value adjustments.

FFO for the quarter was $136.1 million or $1.70 per share, compared to $159.2 million, or $1.82 per share in the prior year.

Consolidated revenues dropped to $253.7 million from $313.0 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.14 per share and revenues of $208.6 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.