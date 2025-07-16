SL Green Realty Q2 Loss Widens

Markets
(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Wednesday reported second-quarter net loss of $11.1 million or $0.16 per share, as compared to a net loss of $2.2 million or $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year.

The company reported FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $124.5 million or $1.63 per share, compared to FFO of $143.9 million, or $2.05 per share for the same period in 2024.

Total revenues for the quarter rose to $241.92 million from $222.82 million last year.

Looking forward, the Company increased its 2025 earnings guidance range for the year ending December 31, 2025 to FFO per share of $5.65 to $5.95, an increase of $0.40 per share at the midpoint.

