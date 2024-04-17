SL Green Realty Q1 FFO Rises

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), Wednesday reported that its Funds from Operations for first-quarter increased to $215.4 million or $3.07 per share from $105.5 million or $1.53 per share last year.

Profit stood at $13.1 million or $0.20 per share versus loss of $39.7 million or $0.63 per share in year-ago quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters have estimated earnings of $0.17 per share for the same period.

Revenue declined to $187.9 million from $245.8 million in prior year.

The company also announced that it now expects FFO per share of $7.35 to $7.65 for the fiscal year 2024, compared to the previous outlook of $5.90 to $6.20 per share.

