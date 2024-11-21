SL Green Realty Prices Underwritten Public Offering Of About 5.06 Mln Shares At $79.00/shr

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of about 5.06 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a price to the public of $79.00 per share.

In connection with the offering, the company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 759,493 shares of Common Stock during the next 30 days. The offering is expected to close on November 25, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company plans to use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include new debt and equity investment opportunities and the repayment of a portion of its outstanding indebtedness.

