SL Green Realty price target raised to $90 from $75 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb raised the firm’s price target on SL Green Realty (SLG) to $90 from $75 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. While NY sports keep their fans on edge, SL Green Realty continues to put points on the board as leasing accelerates and the DPE business comes back, the firm says. Thursday’searnings callshowed SL Green Realty is only getting started, as leasing interest expands beyond Park Avenue to Third and Sixth Avenues.

