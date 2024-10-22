SL Green Realty price target raised to $78 from $66 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Brendan Lynch raised the firm’s price target on SL Green Realty (SLG) to $78 from $66 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm increased the company’s earnings estimates following better than expected leasing volume, occupancy growth and increasing mark-to-market opportunity.
