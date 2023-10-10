News & Insights

SL Green Realty President Andrew Mathias To Step Down

(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) announced Tuesday that Andrew Mathias will leave his role as President at the end of his current employment agreement on December 31, 2023.

Mathias, who joined the Company as a Vice President in 1999 and played a key role in the company's historic growth, will remain as a member of the Company's Board of Directors and will serve in an advisory role to the CEO.

During his tenure at SL Green, Mathias rose from Vice President to Chief Investment Officer and, ultimately, to President, helping to grow the company into New York City's largest commercial office landlord and one of the nation's leading real estate investment trusts.

