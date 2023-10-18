News & Insights

SL Green Realty Posts Q3 Loss

October 18, 2023 — 05:18 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Wednesday reported third-quarter net loss of $24.0 million or $0.38 per share, as compared to net income of $7.4 million or $0.11 per share last year.

The company reported FFO of $87.7 million or $1.27 per share, as compared to FFO for the same period in 2022 of $114.2 million, or $1.66 per share.

Revenues for the quarter were $173.2 million, down from $212.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.30 per share and revenues of $181.37 million.

Looking forward, the company expects FFO per share of $5.05 to $5.35, and net loss per share of $7.69 to $7.39 for the full year. This compares to the previous guidance of FFO per share of $5.30 to $5.60 and net loss per share of $1.27 to $0.97.

