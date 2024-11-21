SL Green Realty files automatic mixed securities shelf

16:10 EST SL Green Realty (SLG) files automatic mixed securities shelf
Read More on SLG:
- SL Green Realty signs 72,500 square foot lease with Verition Group
- SL Green Realty price target raised to $80 from $68 at Scotiabank
- SL Green Realty price target raised to $78 from $66 at Barclays
- SL Green Realty price target raised to $87 from $72 at BMO Capital
- SL Green Realty price target raised to $90 from $75 at Piper Sandler
