SL GREEN REALTY Earnings Preview: Recent $SLG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SL GREEN REALTY ($SLG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $154,907,174 and earnings of -$0.45 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SLG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SL GREEN REALTY Insider Trading Activity

SL GREEN REALTY insiders have traded $SLG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW S LEVINE (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,785 shares for an estimated $3,648,463 .

. CRAIG M HATKOFF sold 3,455 shares for an estimated $229,066

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SL GREEN REALTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of SL GREEN REALTY stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SL GREEN REALTY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SL GREEN REALTY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLG forecast page.

SL GREEN REALTY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $73.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $69.0 on 01/01/2025

on 01/01/2025 Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $78.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Michael Lewis from Truist Financial set a target price of $72.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 John Kim from BMO Capital set a target price of $87.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 10/21/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.