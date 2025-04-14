SL GREEN REALTY Earnings Preview: Recent $SLG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SL GREEN REALTY ($SLG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $154,907,174 and earnings of -$0.45 per share.
SL GREEN REALTY Insider Trading Activity
SL GREEN REALTY insiders have traded $SLG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW S LEVINE (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,785 shares for an estimated $3,648,463.
- CRAIG M HATKOFF sold 3,455 shares for an estimated $229,066
SL GREEN REALTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of SL GREEN REALTY stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,161,982 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,921,817
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 634,788 shares (+79.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,114,800
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 564,822 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,362,710
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 522,738 shares (+50.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,504,364
- NORGES BANK added 480,792 shares (+212.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,655,392
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 426,972 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,999,938
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 347,608 shares (+30.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,609,535
SL GREEN REALTY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024
SL GREEN REALTY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $73.0 on 03/17/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 03/12/2025
- Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $69.0 on 01/01/2025
- Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $78.0 on 10/22/2024
- Michael Lewis from Truist Financial set a target price of $72.0 on 10/21/2024
- John Kim from BMO Capital set a target price of $87.0 on 10/21/2024
- Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 10/21/2024
