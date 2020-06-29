Markets
SL Green Realty Corp's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of SL Green Realty Corp's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SLG.PRI) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.76 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.87% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SLG.PRI was trading at a 0.12% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 31.81% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SLG.PRI shares, versus SLG:

Below is a dividend history chart for SLG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on SL Green Realty Corp's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, SL Green Realty Corp's 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SLG.PRI) is currently up about 2.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SLG) are up about 6.9%.

