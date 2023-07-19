SL Green Realty Corp. Q2 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$360.2 million, or -$5.63 per share. This compares with -$43.9 million, or -$0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 50.3% to $221.1 million from $444.6 million last year.

SL Green Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$360.2 Mln. vs. -$43.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$5.63 vs. -$0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $221.1 Mln vs. $444.6 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.