SL Green Realty Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $114.80 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $43.79 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, SL Green Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $172.02 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $314.30 million from $304.25 million last year.

SL Green Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $172.02 Mln. vs. $147.49 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.08 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q1): $314.30 Mln vs. $304.25 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.60 to $7.10

