SL Green Realty Corp. Bottom Line Drops In Q3, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $7.38 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $388.21 million, or $5.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $212.46 million from $205.20 million last year.

SL Green Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $7.38 Mln. vs. $388.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.11 vs. $5.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $212.46 Mln vs. $205.20 Mln last year.

