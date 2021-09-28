SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.303 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SLG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.72, the dividend yield is 4.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLG was $74.72, representing a -12.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.65 and a 79.39% increase over the 52 week low of $41.65.

SLG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SLG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.01. Zacks Investment Research reports SLG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.38%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the slg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 5.55% over the last 100 days. DDIV has the highest percent weighting of SLG at 3.01%.

