SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.303 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that SLG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.22, the dividend yield is 4.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLG was $75.22, representing a -12.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.65 and a 31.9% increase over the 52 week low of $57.03.

SLG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SLG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.56. Zacks Investment Research reports SLG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.19%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the slg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLG as a top-10 holding:

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF (GYLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GYLD with an decrease of -4.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SLG at 0.78%.

