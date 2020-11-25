Dividends
SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.295 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SLG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SLG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.08, the dividend yield is 5.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLG was $62.08, representing a -35.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.39 and a 76.56% increase over the 52 week low of $35.16.

SLG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SLG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.62. Zacks Investment Research reports SLG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .63%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SLG as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)
  • ETF Series Solutions (RVRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RVRS with an increase of 28.16% over the last 100 days. EWRE has the highest percent weighting of SLG at 3.57%.

