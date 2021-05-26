SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.303 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SLG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $76.96, the dividend yield is 4.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLG was $76.96, representing a -3.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.59 and a 90.86% increase over the 52 week low of $40.32.

SLG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). SLG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.26. Zacks Investment Research reports SLG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.91%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 27.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SLG at 3.61%.

