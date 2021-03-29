SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.303 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SLG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.31, the dividend yield is 5.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLG was $72.31, representing a -7.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.99 and a 99.83% increase over the 52 week low of $36.19.

SLG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). SLG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.88. Zacks Investment Research reports SLG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.37%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

