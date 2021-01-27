SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.303 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLG was $65.43, representing a -33.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.73 and a 80.81% increase over the 52 week low of $36.19.

SLG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SLG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.7. Zacks Investment Research reports SLG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .44%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLG as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)

ETF Series Solutions (RVRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RVRS with an increase of 22.07% over the last 100 days. VRAI has the highest percent weighting of SLG at 1.17%.

