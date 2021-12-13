SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SLG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 807.59% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.26, the dividend yield is 43.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLG was $75.26, representing a -12.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.65 and a 31.97% increase over the 52 week low of $57.03.

SLG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SLG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.56. Zacks Investment Research reports SLG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.91%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the slg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.