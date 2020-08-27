SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.295 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SLG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SLG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.12, the dividend yield is 7.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLG was $47.12, representing a -51.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.39 and a 34.02% increase over the 52 week low of $35.16.

SLG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SLG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.83. Zacks Investment Research reports SLG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.02%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SLG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SLG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDIV with an increase of 29.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SLG at 1.39%.

