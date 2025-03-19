SL Green Realty Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SL Green Realty Corp. will announce Q1 2025 earnings on April 16, followed by a conference call on April 17.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, announced it will release its first quarter 2025 earnings on April 16, 2025, after market close. The management, led by CEO Marc Holliday, will host a conference call and audio webcast on April 17, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET to discuss the results. Supplemental data will be available on the company's website, and the conference call can be accessed in a listen-only mode, with a replay also provided online. Analysts wishing to join the call must register in advance. As of December 31, 2024, SL Green owned interests in 55 buildings totaling 31.8 million square feet in Manhattan.

Potential Positives

SL Green Realty Corp. will provide important financial transparency by releasing its earnings for Q1 2025, showcasing accountability to investors.

Theearnings conference callwill allow direct engagement between the company's executive management and analysts, fostering investor relations and confidence.

The simultaneous release of supplemental data in the Investors section of their website enhances accessibility to critical financial information for stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will SL Green Realty Corp. release its Q1 2025 earnings?

SL Green Realty Corp. will release its Q1 2025 earnings on April 16, 2025, after market close.

Who will host theearnings callfor SL Green?

Theearnings callwill be hosted by Marc Holliday, Chairman and CEO of SL Green Realty Corp.

How can I listen to the SL Greenearnings call

Theearnings callwill be available via audio webcast in listen-only mode on April 17, 2025, at 2:00pm ET.

Where can I find the supplemental earnings data?

The supplemental data will be available in the Investors section of SL Green's website under “Financial Reports”.

How can research analysts participate in theearnings call

Research analysts must register at the specified registration link to participate in theearnings call

$SLG Insider Trading Activity

$SLG insiders have traded $SLG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW S LEVINE (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,785 shares for an estimated $3,648,463 .

. CRAIG M HATKOFF sold 3,455 shares for an estimated $229,066

$SLG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $SLG stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SLG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

$SLG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $73.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $69.0 on 01/01/2025

on 01/01/2025 Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $78.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Michael Lewis from Truist Financial set a target price of $72.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 John Kim from BMO Capital set a target price of $87.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 10/21/2024

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it will release its earnings for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 after market close.





The Company's executive management team, led by Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 2:00pm ET to discuss the financial results.





Simultaneous with the earnings release, supplemental data will be made available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at



https://slgreen.com



under “Financial Reports”.





The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at



https://slgreen.com



under “Presentations & Webcasts”.





Research analysts who wish to participate in the conference call must first register at



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIdde2e541628a4c588c74cb1d1871805d



.







About SL Green Realty Corp.







SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2024, SL Green held interests in 55 buildings totaling 31.8 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.1 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.8 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.





