SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with $0.30 Loss Per Share and Highlights Leasing Activity

SL Green Realty Corp. reported a Q1 2025 net loss of $0.30 per share, while funds from operations were $1.40 per share.

SL Green Realty Corp. reported a net loss of $21.1 million, or $0.30 per share, for Q1 2025, a decline from a net income of $13.1 million, or $0.20 per share, in the same quarter of 2024. The company's funds from operations (FFO) were $106.5 million, or $1.40 per share, impacted by negative adjustments on derivatives, compared to $215.4 million and $3.07 per share in the previous year. During Q1 2025, SL Green signed 45 office leases in Manhattan totaling over 600,000 square feet, with occupancy at 91.8%. The company anticipates occupancy to increase to 93.2% by year-end 2025. Significant investment activities included the sale of 85 Fifth Avenue for $3.2 million and the acquisition of 500 Park Avenue for $130 million. SL Green continues to expand its special servicing operations, managing assets worth $4.8 billion, while being designated for an additional $10.9 billion. The company also received recognition for its sustainability efforts, earning a Green Star designation and ranking in the top percentile for climate leadership.

Potential Positives

Same-store cash net operating income ("NOI") increased by 2.4% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, excluding lease termination income, indicating improved operational performance.

Signed 45 Manhattan office leases covering 602,105 square feet in the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating active leasing activity and demand for office space.

The Company was recognized as a GRESB Sector Leader in the Mixed-Use Residential Real Estate sector, earning a Green Star designation and a 5-star rating, reflecting its commitment to sustainability.

Potential Negatives

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.30 per share for Q1 2025, a significant decline from net income of $0.20 per share in Q1 2024.

Funds from operations (FFO) per share decreased to $1.40 in Q1 2025 from $3.07 in Q1 2024, indicating reduced operational profitability.

The average rent on new Manhattan office leases signed in Q1 2025 was lower than prior fully escalated rents, suggesting declining rental rates in the market.

FAQ

What was SL Green Realty's net loss for Q1 2025?

SL Green Realty reported a net loss of $21.1 million, or $0.30 per share, for the first quarter of 2025.

How did FFO change from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025?

Funds from operations (FFO) decreased from $3.07 per share in Q1 2024 to $1.40 per share in Q1 2025.

What is the current Manhattan office occupancy rate?

The Manhattan same-store office occupancy rate was 91.8% as of March 31, 2025.

How many leases did SL Green sign in Q1 2025?

SL Green signed 45 office leases covering 602,105 square feet in the first quarter of 2025.

What were SL Green's recent investment activities?

In April 2025, SL Green closed the sale of 85 Fifth Avenue and acquired 500 Park Avenue for $130 million.

Full Release







Financial and Operating Highlights













Net





loss





attributable to common stockholders of





$0.30





per share for the





first





quarter of





2025





as compared to net





income





of





$0.20





per share for the same period in





2024





.











F





unds from operations ("FFO") of $1.40 per share for the first quarter of 2025, inclusive of $3.1 million, or $0.04 per share, of negative non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives. The Company reported FFO of $3.07 per share for the same period in 2024, which included $141.7 million, or $2.02 per share, of gain on discounted debt extinguishment at 2 Herald Square and $5.1 million, or $0.07 per share, of positive non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives.











Signed 45 Manhattan office leases covering 602,105 square feet in the first quarter of 2025. The mark-to-market on signed Manhattan office leases was 3.1% lower for the first quarter than the previous fully escalated rents on the same spaces. The Company has a current, active pipeline of prospective leases of more than 1.1 million square feet.











Same-store cash net operating income ("NOI"), including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures,





in





creased





2.4%





for the





first





quarter of 2025, excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in





2024





.











Manhattan same-store office occupancy was 91.8% as of March 31, 2025, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, consistent with the Company's expectations. The Company expects to increase Manhattan same-store office occupancy, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, to 93.2% by December 31, 2025.

















Investing Highlights













In April, together with our joint venture partner, closed on the sale of 85 Fifth Avenue for a gross asset valuation of





$47.0 million





. The transaction generated net proceeds to the Company of





$3.2 million





.











Closed on the previously announced acquisition of 500 Park Avenue for





$130.0 million





. The Company financed the acquisition with a new





$80.0 million





mortgage, which has a term of up to





5





years, as fully extended, and bears interest at a floating rate of





2.40%





over Term SOFR. The Company swapped the mortgage to a fixed rate of





6.57%





through February 2028.











In April, exercised our purchase option and closed on the acquisition of our partner's





49.9%





interest in 100 Park Avenue for cash consideration of





$14.9 million





.











Closed on the sale of





six





Giorgio Armani Residences at 760 Madison Avenue. The transactions generated net proceeds to the Company of





$93.3 million





.













Special Servicing and Asset Management Highlights













The Company's special servicing business has active assignments totaling





$4.8 billion





with an additional





$10.9 billion





for which the Company has been designated as special servicer on assets that are not currently in special servicing.













NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: SLG) today reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $21.1 million, or $0.30 per share, as compared to a net income of $13.1 million, or $0.20 per share, for the same quarter in 2024.





The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $106.5 million or $1.40 per share, inclusive of $25.0 million, or $0.33 per share, of income related to the expected resolution of a commercial mortgage investment and net of $3.1 million, or $0.04 per share, of negative non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives. The Company reported FFO of $215.4 million, or $3.07 per share, for the same period in 2024, which included $141.7 million, or $2.02 per share, of gain on discounted debt extinguishment at 2 Herald Square and $5.1 million, or $0.07 per share, of positive non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives.





All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis.









Operating and Leasing Activity









Same-store cash NOI, including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 2.6% for the first quarter of 2025, or 2.4% excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2024.





During the first quarter of 2025, the Company signed 45 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 602,105 square feet. The average rent on the Manhattan office leases signed in the first quarter of 2025 was $83.75 per rentable square foot with an average lease term of 9.8 years and average tenant concessions of 9.4 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $94.35 per rentable square foot. Twenty-four leases comprising 361,131 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $82.29 per rentable square foot, representing a 3.1% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces. The Company has a current, active pipeline of prospective leases of more than 1.1 million square feet.





Occupancy in the Company's Manhattan same-store office portfolio was 91.8% as of March 31, 2025, consistent with the Company's expectations, inclusive of 791,538 square feet of leases signed but not yet commenced, as compared to 92.4% at the end of the previous quarter. The Company expects to increase Manhattan same-store office occupancy, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, to 93.2% by December 31, 2025.





Significant leasing activity in the first quarter includes:







Early renewal and expansion with Newmark & Company Real Estate for 144,418 square feet at 125 Park Avenue;



Early renewal and expansion with Newmark & Company Real Estate for 144,418 square feet at 125 Park Avenue;



Expansion lease with IBM for 92,663 square feet at One Madison Avenue;



Expansion lease with IBM for 92,663 square feet at One Madison Avenue;



Renewal with M. Shanken Communications, Inc. for 38,652 square feet at Worldwide Plaza;



Renewal with M. Shanken Communications, Inc. for 38,652 square feet at Worldwide Plaza;



Expansion lease with Ares Management LLC for 38,074 square feet at 245 Park Avenue;



Expansion lease with Ares Management LLC for 38,074 square feet at 245 Park Avenue;



Early renewal with Brixmor Operating Partnership for 18,655 square feet at 100 Park Avenue;



Early renewal with Brixmor Operating Partnership for 18,655 square feet at 100 Park Avenue;



New leases of 18,128 square feet and 16,643 square feet with Sichenzia Ross Ferrance Carmel LLP and Lankler Siffert & Wohl LLP, respectively, at 1185 Avenue of the Americas; and



New leases of 18,128 square feet and 16,643 square feet with Sichenzia Ross Ferrance Carmel LLP and Lankler Siffert & Wohl LLP, respectively, at 1185 Avenue of the Americas; and



New lease with Phillips Lytle LLP for 17,320 square feet at 810 Seventh Avenue.















Investment Activity









In April, together with its joint venture partner, the Company closed on the sale of 85 Fifth Avenue for a gross asset valuation of $47.0 million. The transaction generated net proceeds to the Company of $3.2 million.





In January, the Company closed on the previously announced acquisition of 500 Park Avenue for $130.0 million. The Company financed the acquisition with a new $80.0 million mortgage, which has a term of up to 5 years, as fully extended, and bears interest at a floating rate of 2.40% over Term SOFR. The Company swapped the mortgage to a fixed rate of 6.57% through February 2028.





In April, the Company exercised its purchase option and closed on the acquisition of its partner's 49.9% interest in 100 Park Avenue for cash consideration of $14.9 million.





During the first quarter of 2025, the Company closed on six Giorgio Armani Residences at 760 Madison Avenue. The transactions generated net proceeds to the Company of $93.3 million.









Debt and Preferred Equity Investment Activity









The carrying value of the Company’s debt and preferred equity portfolio was $537.6 million at March 31, 2025, including $219.4 million representing the Company's share of the preferred equity investment in 625 Madison Avenue that is accounted for as an unconsolidated joint venture. The portfolio had a weighted average current yield of 7.5% as of March 31, 2025, or 8.7% excluding the effect of $63.0 million of investments that are on non-accrual.





During the first quarter of 2025, the Company invested $28.3 million in real estate debt and commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS").









Special Servicing and Asset Management Activity









The Company's special servicing business has active assignments totaling $4.8 billion with an additional $10.9 billion for which the Company has been designated as special servicer on assets that are not currently in special servicing. Since inception, the Company's cumulative special servicing and asset management appointments total $25.2 billion.









ESG Highlights









The Company was recognized as a GRESB Sector Leader in the Mixed-Use Residential Real Estate sector, earning a Green Star designation and a 5-star rating.





The Company was recognized in USA TODAY 2025 ranking of America’s Climate Leaders, leading the way in cutting greenhouse gas emissions. This designation reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability, transparency, and meaningful climate action.





The Company ranked in the 95th percentile of global peer set assessed by S&P CSA (DJSI) and listed as a Sustainability Yearbook Member for the fourth consecutive year. Out of the more than 7,800 companies assessed in 2024, only 712 are recognized.









Dividends









In the first quarter of 2025, the Company declared:







Three monthly ordinary dividends on its outstanding common stock of $0.2575 per share, which were paid in cash on February 18, March 17 and April 15, 2025;



Three monthly ordinary dividends on its outstanding common stock of $0.2575 per share, which were paid in cash on February 18, March 17 and April 15, 2025;



A quarterly dividend on its outstanding 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.40625 per share for the period January 15, 2025 through and including April 14, 2025, which was paid in cash on April 15, 2025, and is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share.











Conference Call and Audio Webcast









The Company's executive management team, led by Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results.





Supplemental data will be available prior to the quarterly conference call in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at



www.slgreen.com



under “Financial Reports.”





The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at



www.slgreen.com



under “Presentations & Webcasts.”





Research analysts who wish to participate in the conference call must first register at



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIdde2e541628a4c588c74cb1d1871805d



.









Company Profile









SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2025, SL Green held interests in 55 buildings totaling 30.8 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.8 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.





To obtain the latest news releases and other Company information, please visit our website at



www.slgreen.com



or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@slgreen.com.









Disclaimers













Non-GAAP Financial Measures











During the quarterly conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this release and in the Company’s Supplemental Package.











Forward-looking Statements











This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as future capital expenditures, dividends and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), development trends of the real estate industry and the New York metropolitan area markets, occupancy, business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations and other similar matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.









Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.





















SL GREEN REALTY CORP.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

















March 31,













Revenues:





















2025





















2024































Rental revenue, net







$









144,518















$





128,203













Escalation and reimbursement revenues











18,501



















13,301













SUMMIT Operator revenue











22,534



















25,604













Investment income











16,114



















7,403













Interest income from real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles











15,981



















—













Other income











22,198



















13,371













Total revenues











239,846



















187,882















Expenses:























Operating expenses, including related party expenses of $3 in 2025 and $0 in 2024











56,062



















43,608













Real estate taxes











37,217



















31,606













Operating lease rent











6,106



















6,405













SUMMIT Operator expenses











21,764



















21,858













Interest expense, net of interest income











45,681



















31,173













Amortization of deferred financing costs











1,687



















1,539













SUMMIT Operator tax expense











(45









)















(1,295





)









Interest expense on senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles











13,972



















—













Depreciation and amortization











64,498



















48,584













Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries











(25,039









)















—













Transaction related costs











295



















16













Marketing, general and administrative











21,724



















21,313













Total expenses











243,922



















204,807

































Equity in net income from unconsolidated joint ventures











1,170



















111,160













Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate











—



















26,764













Purchase price and other fair value adjustments











(9,611









)















(50,492





)









Loss on sale of real estate, net











(482









)















—













Depreciable real estate reserves











(8,546









)















(52,118





)









Net (loss) income











(21,545









)















18,389













Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests:





















Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership











1,465



















(901





)









Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships











4,897



















1,294













Preferred units distributions











(2,154









)















(1,903





)









Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green











(17,337









)















16,879













Perpetual preferred stock dividends











(3,738









)















(3,738





)









Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders







$









(21,075









)











$





13,141















Earnings Per Share (EPS)























Basic (loss) earnings per share







$









(0.30









)











$





0.20













Diluted (loss) earnings per share







$









(0.30









)











$





0.20



































Funds From Operations (FFO)























Basic FFO per share







$









1.43















$





3.11













Diluted FFO per share







$









1.40















$





3.07





































Basic ownership interest

























Weighted average REIT common shares for net income per share











70,424



















64,328













Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests











4,103



















4,439















Basic weighted average shares and units outstanding













74,527



















68,767





































Diluted ownership interest

























Weighted average REIT common share and common share equivalents











72,230



















65,656













Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests











4,103



















4,439















Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding













76,333



















70,095















































SL GREEN REALTY CORP.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

























March 31,













December 31,





















2025





















2024

















Assets























Commercial real estate properties, at cost:





















Land and land interests





$





1,450,892













$





1,357,041













Building and improvements









3,828,638

















3,862,224













Building leasehold and improvements









1,399,376

















1,388,476





















6,678,906

















6,607,741













Less: accumulated depreciation









(2,174,667





)













(2,126,081





)

















4,504,239

















4,481,660













Cash and cash equivalents









180,133

















184,294













Restricted cash









156,895

















147,344













Investment in marketable securities









12,295

















22,812













Tenant and other receivables









48,074

















44,055













Related party receivables









18,630

















26,865













Deferred rents receivable









264,982

















266,428













Debt and preferred equity investments, net of discounts and deferred origination fees of $2,231 and $1,618 in 2025 and 2024, respectively, and allowances of $13,520 and $13,520 in 2025 and 2024, respectively









318,189

















303,726













Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures









2,712,582

















2,690,138













Deferred costs, net









114,317

















117,132













Right-of-use assets - operating leases









860,449

















865,639













Real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles (includes $1,449,291 and $584,134 at fair value as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









1,599,291

















709,095













Other assets









620,547

















610,911















Total assets









$









11,410,623















$





10,470,099



































Liabilities























Mortgages and other loans payable





$





2,036,727













$





1,951,024













Revolving credit facility









490,000

















320,000













Unsecured term loan









1,150,000

















1,150,000













Unsecured notes









100,000

















100,000













Deferred financing costs, net









(15,275





)













(14,242





)









Total debt, net of deferred financing costs









3,761,452

















3,506,782













Accrued interest payable









18,473

















16,527













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









123,256

















122,674













Deferred revenue









166,240

















164,887













Lease liability - financing leases









107,183

















106,853













Lease liability - operating leases









806,669

















810,989













Dividend and distributions payable









21,978

















21,816













Security deposits









62,210

















60,331













Junior subordinate deferrable interest debentures held by trusts that issued trust preferred securities









100,000

















100,000













Senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles (includes $1,409,185 and $567,487 at fair value as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









1,409,185

















590,131













Other liabilities (includes $254,447 and $251,096 at fair value as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









395,832

















414,153















Total liabilities













6,972,478



















5,915,143

































Commitments and contingencies





















Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership









288,702

















288,941













Preferred units and redeemable equity









196,016

















196,064



































Equity























SL Green stockholders' equity:





















Series I Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference, 9,200 issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









221,932

















221,932













Common stock, $0.01 par value 160,000 shares authorized, 71,016 and 71,097 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









710

















711













Additional paid-in capital









4,156,242

















4,159,562













Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income









(4,842





)













18,196













Retained deficit









(537,585





)













(449,101





)









Total SL Green Realty Corp. stockholders’ equity









3,836,457

















3,951,300













Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships









116,970

















118,651













Total equity









3,953,427

















4,069,951















Total liabilities and equity









$









11,410,623















$





10,470,099



































SL GREEN REALTY CORP.









RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

















March 31,















Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:















2025





















2024



































Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders





$





(21,075





)









$





13,141















Add:























Depreciation and amortization









64,498

















48,584













Joint venture depreciation and noncontrolling interest adjustments









53,361

















74,258













Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









(6,362





)













(393





)











Less:























Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate









—

















26,764













Purchase price and other fair value adjustments









(6,544





)













(55,652





)









Loss on sale of real estate, net









(482





)













—













Depreciable real estate reserves









(8,546





)













(52,118





)









Depreciable real estate reserves in unconsolidated joint venture









(1,780





)













—













Depreciation on non-rental real estate assets









1,263

















1,153















FFO attributable to SL Green common stockholders and unit holders









$









106,511















$





215,443















































SL GREEN REALTY CORP.









RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

















March 31,















Operating income and Same-store NOI Reconciliation:















2025





















2024





































Net (loss) income









$









(21,545









)











$





18,389

































Depreciable real estate reserves









8,546

















52,118













Loss on sale of real estate, net









482

















—













Purchase price and other fair value adjustments









9,611

















50,492













Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate









—

















(26,764





)









Depreciation and amortization









64,498

















48,584













SUMMIT Operator tax expense









(45





)













(1,295





)









Amortization of deferred financing costs









1,687

















1,539













Interest expense, net of interest income









45,681

















31,173













Interest expense on senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles









13,972

















—















Operating income













122,887





















174,236



































Equity in net income from unconsolidated joint ventures









(1,170





)













(111,160





)









Marketing, general and administrative expense









21,724

















21,313













Transaction related costs









295

















16













Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries









(25,039





)













—













SUMMIT Operator expenses









21,764

















21,858













Investment income









(16,114





)













(7,403





)









Interest income from real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles









(15,981





)













—













SUMMIT Operator revenue









(22,534





)













(25,604





)









Non-building revenue









(10,486





)













(5,049





)











Net operating income (NOI)













75,346



















68,207

































Equity in net income from unconsolidated joint ventures









1,170

















111,160













SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciable real estate reserves









1,780

















—













SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization









63,075

















69,446













SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of deferred financing costs









3,191

















3,095













SLG share of unconsolidated JV interest expense, net of interest income









62,965

















72,803













SLG share of unconsolidated JV gain on early extinguishment of debt









—

















(141,664





)









SLG share of unconsolidated JV investment income









(4,918





)













—













SLG share of unconsolidated JV non-building revenue









(1,291





)













(501





)











NOI including SLG share of unconsolidated JVs













201,318



















182,546

































NOI from other properties/affiliates









(37,817





)













(20,845





)











Same-Store NOI













163,501



















161,701

































Straight-line and free rent









641

















(3,181





)









Amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net









728

















49













Operating lease straight-line adjustment









204

















204













SLG share of unconsolidated JV straight-line and free rent









(5,131





)













(2,832





)









SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net









(6,394





)













(6,285





)











Same-store cash NOI









$









153,549















$





149,656

































Lease termination income









(4,355





)













(1,278





)









SLG share of unconsolidated JV lease termination income









(23





)













(2,717





)











Same-store cash NOI excluding lease termination income









$









149,171















$





145,661



























SL GREEN REALTY CORP.









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - DISCLOSURES











Funds from Operations (FFO)









FFO is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure of REIT performance. The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The revised White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in April 2002, and subsequently amended in December 2018, defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties, and real estate related impairment charges, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.





The Company presents FFO because it considers it an important supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance and believes that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, particularly those that own and operate commercial office properties. The Company also uses FFO as one of several criteria to determine performance-based compensation for members of its senior management. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization unique to real estate, gains and losses from property dispositions, and real estate related impairment charges, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the Company’s liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including the Company's ability to make cash distributions.









Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)









FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as FFO plus non-real estate depreciation, allowance for straight line credit loss, adjustment for straight line operating lease rent, non-cash deferred compensation, and pro-rata adjustments for these items from the Company's unconsolidated JVs, less straight line rental income, free rent net of amortization, second cycle tenant improvement and leasing costs, and recurring capital expenditures.





FAD is not intended to represent cash flow for the period and is not indicative of cash flow provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure with respect to liquidity. Because all companies do not calculate FAD the same way, the presentation of FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. FAD does not represent cash flow from operating, investing and finance activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.









Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre)









EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures.





The Company presents EBITDAre because the Company believes that EBITDAre, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company’s ability to incur and service debt. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.









Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI









NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as operating income before transaction related costs, gains/losses on early extinguishment of debt, marketing general and administrative expenses and non-real estate revenue. Cash NOI is also a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by subtracting free rent (net of amortization), straight-line rent, and the amortization of acquired above and below-market leases from NOI, while adding operating lease straight-line adjustment and the allowance for straight-line tenant credit loss.





The Company presents NOI and Cash NOI because the Company believes that these measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and reconciliations, provide investors with meaningful information regarding the operating performance of properties. When operating performance is compared across multiple periods, the investor is provided with information not immediately apparent from net income that is determined in accordance with GAAP. NOI and Cash NOI provide information on trends in the revenue generated and expenses incurred in operating the Company's properties, unaffected by the cost of leverage, straight-line adjustments, depreciation, amortization, and other net income components. The Company uses these metrics internally as performance measures. None of these measures is an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) and same-store performance should not be considered an alternative to GAAP net income performance.









Coverage Ratios









The Company presents fixed charge and debt service coverage ratios to provide a measure of the Company’s financial flexibility to service current debt amortization, interest expense and operating lease rent from current cash net operating income. These coverage ratios represent a common measure of the Company’s ability to service fixed cash payments; however, these ratios are not used as an alternative to cash flow from operating, financing and investing activities (determined in accordance with GAAP).





