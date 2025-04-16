SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with $0.30 Loss Per Share and Highlights Leasing Activity

SL Green Realty Corp. reported a Q1 2025 net loss of $0.30 per share, while funds from operations were $1.40 per share.
Quiver AI Summary
SL Green Realty Corp. reported a net loss of $21.1 million, or $0.30 per share, for Q1 2025, a decline from a net income of $13.1 million, or $0.20 per share, in the same quarter of 2024. The company's funds from operations (FFO) were $106.5 million, or $1.40 per share, impacted by negative adjustments on derivatives, compared to $215.4 million and $3.07 per share in the previous year. During Q1 2025, SL Green signed 45 office leases in Manhattan totaling over 600,000 square feet, with occupancy at 91.8%. The company anticipates occupancy to increase to 93.2% by year-end 2025. Significant investment activities included the sale of 85 Fifth Avenue for $3.2 million and the acquisition of 500 Park Avenue for $130 million. SL Green continues to expand its special servicing operations, managing assets worth $4.8 billion, while being designated for an additional $10.9 billion. The company also received recognition for its sustainability efforts, earning a Green Star designation and ranking in the top percentile for climate leadership.
Potential Positives
- Same-store cash net operating income ("NOI") increased by 2.4% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, excluding lease termination income, indicating improved operational performance.
- Signed 45 Manhattan office leases covering 602,105 square feet in the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating active leasing activity and demand for office space.
- The Company was recognized as a GRESB Sector Leader in the Mixed-Use Residential Real Estate sector, earning a Green Star designation and a 5-star rating, reflecting its commitment to sustainability.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.30 per share for Q1 2025, a significant decline from net income of $0.20 per share in Q1 2024.
- Funds from operations (FFO) per share decreased to $1.40 in Q1 2025 from $3.07 in Q1 2024, indicating reduced operational profitability.
- The average rent on new Manhattan office leases signed in Q1 2025 was lower than prior fully escalated rents, suggesting declining rental rates in the market.
FAQ
What was SL Green Realty's net loss for Q1 2025?
SL Green Realty reported a net loss of $21.1 million, or $0.30 per share, for the first quarter of 2025.
How did FFO change from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025?
Funds from operations (FFO) decreased from $3.07 per share in Q1 2024 to $1.40 per share in Q1 2025.
What is the current Manhattan office occupancy rate?
The Manhattan same-store office occupancy rate was 91.8% as of March 31, 2025.
How many leases did SL Green sign in Q1 2025?
SL Green signed 45 office leases covering 602,105 square feet in the first quarter of 2025.
What were SL Green's recent investment activities?
In April 2025, SL Green closed the sale of 85 Fifth Avenue and acquired 500 Park Avenue for $130 million.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$SLG Insider Trading Activity
$SLG insiders have traded $SLG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW S LEVINE (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,785 shares for an estimated $3,648,463.
- CRAIG M HATKOFF sold 3,455 shares for an estimated $229,066
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SLG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $SLG stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,161,982 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,921,817
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 634,788 shares (+79.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,114,800
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 564,822 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,362,710
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 522,738 shares (+50.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,504,364
- NORGES BANK added 480,792 shares (+212.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,655,392
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 426,972 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,999,938
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 347,608 shares (+30.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,609,535
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SLG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SLG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLG forecast page.
$SLG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $73.0 on 03/17/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 03/12/2025
- Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $69.0 on 01/01/2025
- Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $78.0 on 10/22/2024
- Michael Lewis from Truist Financial set a target price of $72.0 on 10/21/2024
- John Kim from BMO Capital set a target price of $87.0 on 10/21/2024
- Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 10/21/2024
Full Release
Financial and Operating Highlights
Net
loss
attributable to common stockholders of
$0.30
per share for the
first
quarter of
2025
as compared to net
income
of
$0.20
per share for the same period in
2024
.
F
unds from operations ("FFO") of $1.40 per share for the first quarter of 2025, inclusive of $3.1 million, or $0.04 per share, of negative non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives. The Company reported FFO of $3.07 per share for the same period in 2024, which included $141.7 million, or $2.02 per share, of gain on discounted debt extinguishment at 2 Herald Square and $5.1 million, or $0.07 per share, of positive non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives.
Signed 45 Manhattan office leases covering 602,105 square feet in the first quarter of 2025. The mark-to-market on signed Manhattan office leases was 3.1% lower for the first quarter than the previous fully escalated rents on the same spaces. The Company has a current, active pipeline of prospective leases of more than 1.1 million square feet.
Same-store cash net operating income ("NOI"), including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures,
in
creased
2.4%
for the
first
quarter of 2025, excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in
2024
.
Manhattan same-store office occupancy was 91.8% as of March 31, 2025, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, consistent with the Company's expectations. The Company expects to increase Manhattan same-store office occupancy, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, to 93.2% by December 31, 2025.
Investing Highlights
In April, together with our joint venture partner, closed on the sale of 85 Fifth Avenue for a gross asset valuation of
$47.0 million
. The transaction generated net proceeds to the Company of
$3.2 million
.
Closed on the previously announced acquisition of 500 Park Avenue for
$130.0 million
. The Company financed the acquisition with a new
$80.0 million
mortgage, which has a term of up to
5
years, as fully extended, and bears interest at a floating rate of
2.40%
over Term SOFR. The Company swapped the mortgage to a fixed rate of
6.57%
through February 2028.
In April, exercised our purchase option and closed on the acquisition of our partner's
49.9%
interest in 100 Park Avenue for cash consideration of
$14.9 million
.
Closed on the sale of
six
Giorgio Armani Residences at 760 Madison Avenue. The transactions generated net proceeds to the Company of
$93.3 million
.
Special Servicing and Asset Management Highlights
The Company's special servicing business has active assignments totaling
$4.8 billion
with an additional
$10.9 billion
for which the Company has been designated as special servicer on assets that are not currently in special servicing.
NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: SLG) today reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $21.1 million, or $0.30 per share, as compared to a net income of $13.1 million, or $0.20 per share, for the same quarter in 2024.
The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $106.5 million or $1.40 per share, inclusive of $25.0 million, or $0.33 per share, of income related to the expected resolution of a commercial mortgage investment and net of $3.1 million, or $0.04 per share, of negative non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives. The Company reported FFO of $215.4 million, or $3.07 per share, for the same period in 2024, which included $141.7 million, or $2.02 per share, of gain on discounted debt extinguishment at 2 Herald Square and $5.1 million, or $0.07 per share, of positive non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives.
All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis.
Operating and Leasing Activity
Same-store cash NOI, including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 2.6% for the first quarter of 2025, or 2.4% excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2024.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company signed 45 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 602,105 square feet. The average rent on the Manhattan office leases signed in the first quarter of 2025 was $83.75 per rentable square foot with an average lease term of 9.8 years and average tenant concessions of 9.4 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $94.35 per rentable square foot. Twenty-four leases comprising 361,131 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $82.29 per rentable square foot, representing a 3.1% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces. The Company has a current, active pipeline of prospective leases of more than 1.1 million square feet.
Occupancy in the Company's Manhattan same-store office portfolio was 91.8% as of March 31, 2025, consistent with the Company's expectations, inclusive of 791,538 square feet of leases signed but not yet commenced, as compared to 92.4% at the end of the previous quarter. The Company expects to increase Manhattan same-store office occupancy, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, to 93.2% by December 31, 2025.
Significant leasing activity in the first quarter includes:
Early renewal and expansion with Newmark & Company Real Estate for 144,418 square feet at 125 Park Avenue;
Expansion lease with IBM for 92,663 square feet at One Madison Avenue;
Renewal with M. Shanken Communications, Inc. for 38,652 square feet at Worldwide Plaza;
Expansion lease with Ares Management LLC for 38,074 square feet at 245 Park Avenue;
Early renewal with Brixmor Operating Partnership for 18,655 square feet at 100 Park Avenue;
New leases of 18,128 square feet and 16,643 square feet with Sichenzia Ross Ferrance Carmel LLP and Lankler Siffert & Wohl LLP, respectively, at 1185 Avenue of the Americas; and
New lease with Phillips Lytle LLP for 17,320 square feet at 810 Seventh Avenue.
Investment Activity
In April, together with its joint venture partner, the Company closed on the sale of 85 Fifth Avenue for a gross asset valuation of $47.0 million. The transaction generated net proceeds to the Company of $3.2 million.
In January, the Company closed on the previously announced acquisition of 500 Park Avenue for $130.0 million. The Company financed the acquisition with a new $80.0 million mortgage, which has a term of up to 5 years, as fully extended, and bears interest at a floating rate of 2.40% over Term SOFR. The Company swapped the mortgage to a fixed rate of 6.57% through February 2028.
In April, the Company exercised its purchase option and closed on the acquisition of its partner's 49.9% interest in 100 Park Avenue for cash consideration of $14.9 million.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company closed on six Giorgio Armani Residences at 760 Madison Avenue. The transactions generated net proceeds to the Company of $93.3 million.
Debt and Preferred Equity Investment Activity
The carrying value of the Company’s debt and preferred equity portfolio was $537.6 million at March 31, 2025, including $219.4 million representing the Company's share of the preferred equity investment in 625 Madison Avenue that is accounted for as an unconsolidated joint venture. The portfolio had a weighted average current yield of 7.5% as of March 31, 2025, or 8.7% excluding the effect of $63.0 million of investments that are on non-accrual.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company invested $28.3 million in real estate debt and commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS").
Special Servicing and Asset Management Activity
The Company's special servicing business has active assignments totaling $4.8 billion with an additional $10.9 billion for which the Company has been designated as special servicer on assets that are not currently in special servicing. Since inception, the Company's cumulative special servicing and asset management appointments total $25.2 billion.
ESG Highlights
The Company was recognized as a GRESB Sector Leader in the Mixed-Use Residential Real Estate sector, earning a Green Star designation and a 5-star rating.
The Company was recognized in USA TODAY 2025 ranking of America’s Climate Leaders, leading the way in cutting greenhouse gas emissions. This designation reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability, transparency, and meaningful climate action.
The Company ranked in the 95th percentile of global peer set assessed by S&P CSA (DJSI) and listed as a Sustainability Yearbook Member for the fourth consecutive year. Out of the more than 7,800 companies assessed in 2024, only 712 are recognized.
Dividends
In the first quarter of 2025, the Company declared:
Three monthly ordinary dividends on its outstanding common stock of $0.2575 per share, which were paid in cash on February 18, March 17 and April 15, 2025;
A quarterly dividend on its outstanding 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.40625 per share for the period January 15, 2025 through and including April 14, 2025, which was paid in cash on April 15, 2025, and is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share.
Conference Call and Audio Webcast
The Company's executive management team, led by Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results.
Supplemental data will be available prior to the quarterly conference call in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at
www.slgreen.com
under “Financial Reports.”
The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at
www.slgreen.com
under “Presentations & Webcasts.”
Research analysts who wish to participate in the conference call must first register at
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIdde2e541628a4c588c74cb1d1871805d
.
Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2025, SL Green held interests in 55 buildings totaling 30.8 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.8 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.
To obtain the latest news releases and other Company information, please visit our website at
www.slgreen.com
or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@slgreen.com.
Disclaimers
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
During the quarterly conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this release and in the Company’s Supplemental Package.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as future capital expenditures, dividends and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), development trends of the real estate industry and the New York metropolitan area markets, occupancy, business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations and other similar matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Revenues:
2025
2024
Rental revenue, net
$
144,518
$
128,203
Escalation and reimbursement revenues
18,501
13,301
SUMMIT Operator revenue
22,534
25,604
Investment income
16,114
7,403
Interest income from real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles
15,981
—
Other income
22,198
13,371
Total revenues
239,846
187,882
Expenses:
Operating expenses, including related party expenses of $3 in 2025 and $0 in 2024
56,062
43,608
Real estate taxes
37,217
31,606
Operating lease rent
6,106
6,405
SUMMIT Operator expenses
21,764
21,858
Interest expense, net of interest income
45,681
31,173
Amortization of deferred financing costs
1,687
1,539
SUMMIT Operator tax expense
(45
)
(1,295
)
Interest expense on senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles
13,972
—
Depreciation and amortization
64,498
48,584
Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries
(25,039
)
—
Transaction related costs
295
16
Marketing, general and administrative
21,724
21,313
Total expenses
243,922
204,807
Equity in net income from unconsolidated joint ventures
1,170
111,160
Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate
—
26,764
Purchase price and other fair value adjustments
(9,611
)
(50,492
)
Loss on sale of real estate, net
(482
)
—
Depreciable real estate reserves
(8,546
)
(52,118
)
Net (loss) income
(21,545
)
18,389
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests:
Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership
1,465
(901
)
Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships
4,897
1,294
Preferred units distributions
(2,154
)
(1,903
)
Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green
(17,337
)
16,879
Perpetual preferred stock dividends
(3,738
)
(3,738
)
Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders
$
(21,075
)
$
13,141
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Basic (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.30
)
$
0.20
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.30
)
$
0.20
Funds From Operations (FFO)
Basic FFO per share
$
1.43
$
3.11
Diluted FFO per share
$
1.40
$
3.07
Basic ownership interest
Weighted average REIT common shares for net income per share
70,424
64,328
Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests
4,103
4,439
Basic weighted average shares and units outstanding
74,527
68,767
Diluted ownership interest
Weighted average REIT common share and common share equivalents
72,230
65,656
Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests
4,103
4,439
Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding
76,333
70,095
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
Assets
Commercial real estate properties, at cost:
Land and land interests
$
1,450,892
$
1,357,041
Building and improvements
3,828,638
3,862,224
Building leasehold and improvements
1,399,376
1,388,476
6,678,906
6,607,741
Less: accumulated depreciation
(2,174,667
)
(2,126,081
)
4,504,239
4,481,660
Cash and cash equivalents
180,133
184,294
Restricted cash
156,895
147,344
Investment in marketable securities
12,295
22,812
Tenant and other receivables
48,074
44,055
Related party receivables
18,630
26,865
Deferred rents receivable
264,982
266,428
Debt and preferred equity investments, net of discounts and deferred origination fees of $2,231 and $1,618 in 2025 and 2024, respectively, and allowances of $13,520 and $13,520 in 2025 and 2024, respectively
318,189
303,726
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
2,712,582
2,690,138
Deferred costs, net
114,317
117,132
Right-of-use assets - operating leases
860,449
865,639
Real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles (includes $1,449,291 and $584,134 at fair value as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
1,599,291
709,095
Other assets
620,547
610,911
Total assets
$
11,410,623
$
10,470,099
Liabilities
Mortgages and other loans payable
$
2,036,727
$
1,951,024
Revolving credit facility
490,000
320,000
Unsecured term loan
1,150,000
1,150,000
Unsecured notes
100,000
100,000
Deferred financing costs, net
(15,275
)
(14,242
)
Total debt, net of deferred financing costs
3,761,452
3,506,782
Accrued interest payable
18,473
16,527
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
123,256
122,674
Deferred revenue
166,240
164,887
Lease liability - financing leases
107,183
106,853
Lease liability - operating leases
806,669
810,989
Dividend and distributions payable
21,978
21,816
Security deposits
62,210
60,331
Junior subordinate deferrable interest debentures held by trusts that issued trust preferred securities
100,000
100,000
Senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles (includes $1,409,185 and $567,487 at fair value as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
1,409,185
590,131
Other liabilities (includes $254,447 and $251,096 at fair value as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
395,832
414,153
Total liabilities
6,972,478
5,915,143
Commitments and contingencies
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership
288,702
288,941
Preferred units and redeemable equity
196,016
196,064
Equity
SL Green stockholders' equity:
Series I Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference, 9,200 issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
221,932
221,932
Common stock, $0.01 par value 160,000 shares authorized, 71,016 and 71,097 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
710
711
Additional paid-in capital
4,156,242
4,159,562
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(4,842
)
18,196
Retained deficit
(537,585
)
(449,101
)
Total SL Green Realty Corp. stockholders’ equity
3,836,457
3,951,300
Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships
116,970
118,651
Total equity
3,953,427
4,069,951
Total liabilities and equity
$
11,410,623
$
10,470,099
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:
2025
2024
Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders
$
(21,075
)
$
13,141
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
64,498
48,584
Joint venture depreciation and noncontrolling interest adjustments
53,361
74,258
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6,362
)
(393
)
Less:
Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate
—
26,764
Purchase price and other fair value adjustments
(6,544
)
(55,652
)
Loss on sale of real estate, net
(482
)
—
Depreciable real estate reserves
(8,546
)
(52,118
)
Depreciable real estate reserves in unconsolidated joint venture
(1,780
)
—
Depreciation on non-rental real estate assets
1,263
1,153
FFO attributable to SL Green common stockholders and unit holders
$
106,511
$
215,443
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Operating income and Same-store NOI Reconciliation:
2025
2024
Net (loss) income
$
(21,545
)
$
18,389
Depreciable real estate reserves
8,546
52,118
Loss on sale of real estate, net
482
—
Purchase price and other fair value adjustments
9,611
50,492
Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate
—
(26,764
)
Depreciation and amortization
64,498
48,584
SUMMIT Operator tax expense
(45
)
(1,295
)
Amortization of deferred financing costs
1,687
1,539
Interest expense, net of interest income
45,681
31,173
Interest expense on senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles
13,972
—
Operating income
122,887
174,236
Equity in net income from unconsolidated joint ventures
(1,170
)
(111,160
)
Marketing, general and administrative expense
21,724
21,313
Transaction related costs
295
16
Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries
(25,039
)
—
SUMMIT Operator expenses
21,764
21,858
Investment income
(16,114
)
(7,403
)
Interest income from real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles
(15,981
)
—
SUMMIT Operator revenue
(22,534
)
(25,604
)
Non-building revenue
(10,486
)
(5,049
)
Net operating income (NOI)
75,346
68,207
Equity in net income from unconsolidated joint ventures
1,170
111,160
SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciable real estate reserves
1,780
—
SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization
63,075
69,446
SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of deferred financing costs
3,191
3,095
SLG share of unconsolidated JV interest expense, net of interest income
62,965
72,803
SLG share of unconsolidated JV gain on early extinguishment of debt
—
(141,664
)
SLG share of unconsolidated JV investment income
(4,918
)
—
SLG share of unconsolidated JV non-building revenue
(1,291
)
(501
)
NOI including SLG share of unconsolidated JVs
201,318
182,546
NOI from other properties/affiliates
(37,817
)
(20,845
)
Same-Store NOI
163,501
161,701
Straight-line and free rent
641
(3,181
)
Amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net
728
49
Operating lease straight-line adjustment
204
204
SLG share of unconsolidated JV straight-line and free rent
(5,131
)
(2,832
)
SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net
(6,394
)
(6,285
)
Same-store cash NOI
$
153,549
$
149,656
Lease termination income
(4,355
)
(1,278
)
SLG share of unconsolidated JV lease termination income
(23
)
(2,717
)
Same-store cash NOI excluding lease termination income
$
149,171
$
145,661
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - DISCLOSURES
Funds from Operations (FFO)
FFO is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure of REIT performance. The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The revised White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in April 2002, and subsequently amended in December 2018, defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties, and real estate related impairment charges, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.
The Company presents FFO because it considers it an important supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance and believes that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, particularly those that own and operate commercial office properties. The Company also uses FFO as one of several criteria to determine performance-based compensation for members of its senior management. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization unique to real estate, gains and losses from property dispositions, and real estate related impairment charges, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the Company’s liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including the Company's ability to make cash distributions.
Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)
FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as FFO plus non-real estate depreciation, allowance for straight line credit loss, adjustment for straight line operating lease rent, non-cash deferred compensation, and pro-rata adjustments for these items from the Company's unconsolidated JVs, less straight line rental income, free rent net of amortization, second cycle tenant improvement and leasing costs, and recurring capital expenditures.
FAD is not intended to represent cash flow for the period and is not indicative of cash flow provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure with respect to liquidity. Because all companies do not calculate FAD the same way, the presentation of FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. FAD does not represent cash flow from operating, investing and finance activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre)
EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures.
The Company presents EBITDAre because the Company believes that EBITDAre, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company’s ability to incur and service debt. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.
Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI
NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as operating income before transaction related costs, gains/losses on early extinguishment of debt, marketing general and administrative expenses and non-real estate revenue. Cash NOI is also a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by subtracting free rent (net of amortization), straight-line rent, and the amortization of acquired above and below-market leases from NOI, while adding operating lease straight-line adjustment and the allowance for straight-line tenant credit loss.
The Company presents NOI and Cash NOI because the Company believes that these measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and reconciliations, provide investors with meaningful information regarding the operating performance of properties. When operating performance is compared across multiple periods, the investor is provided with information not immediately apparent from net income that is determined in accordance with GAAP. NOI and Cash NOI provide information on trends in the revenue generated and expenses incurred in operating the Company's properties, unaffected by the cost of leverage, straight-line adjustments, depreciation, amortization, and other net income components. The Company uses these metrics internally as performance measures. None of these measures is an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) and same-store performance should not be considered an alternative to GAAP net income performance.
Coverage Ratios
The Company presents fixed charge and debt service coverage ratios to provide a measure of the Company’s financial flexibility to service current debt amortization, interest expense and operating lease rent from current cash net operating income. These coverage ratios represent a common measure of the Company’s ability to service fixed cash payments; however, these ratios are not used as an alternative to cash flow from operating, financing and investing activities (determined in accordance with GAAP).
PRESS CONTACT
slgreen@berlinrosen.com
SLG-EARN
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.