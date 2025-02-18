SL Green Realty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.2575 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. declares a monthly dividend of $0.2575, payable March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record by February 28.

Quiver AI Summary

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, announced a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.2575 per share, amounting to an annualized dividend of $3.09 per share. This dividend will be payable on March 17, 2025, to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2025. SL Green, a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on acquiring and managing Manhattan commercial properties, with interests in 55 buildings totaling 31.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2024. The press release also includes forward-looking statements about the company's future activities and emphasizes that actual results may vary due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

SL Green Realty Corp. has declared a monthly dividend of $0.2575 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The annualized dividend of $3.09 per share positions the company as a reliable income investment for shareholders.

The upcoming dividend payment date of March 17, 2025, provides clear timelines for shareholders looking to manage their investments.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a monthly dividend may indicate financial pressure or uncertainty about future cash flows if the company feels the need to reassure investors through regular payouts.

Issuing forward-looking statements places the company at risk of disappointing investors if actual future performance does not align with optimistic projections, potentially leading to loss of trust.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements could be seen as a sign that the company may be experiencing underlying challenges, as they attempt to mitigate investor concerns with projected outcomes.

FAQ

What is the declared monthly dividend for SL Green Realty Corp.?

SL Green Realty Corp. has declared a monthly dividend of $0.2575 per share of common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend is payable in cash on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2025.

What is the annualized dividend amount for SL Green Realty Corp.?

The annualized dividend for SL Green Realty Corp. is $3.09 per share of common stock.

How many buildings does SL Green Realty Corp. own?

As of December 31, 2024, SL Green Realty Corp. held interests in 55 buildings totaling 31.8 million square feet.

Is SL Green Realty Corp. a REIT?

Yes, SL Green Realty Corp. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Manhattan commercial properties.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SLG Insider Trading Activity

$SLG insiders have traded $SLG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW S LEVINE (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,785 shares for an estimated $3,648,463 .

. CRAIG M HATKOFF sold 3,455 shares for an estimated $229,066

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SLG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $SLG stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.2575 per share of common stock, which is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $3.09 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on March 17, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2025.







About SL Green Realty Corp.







SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2024, SL Green held interests in 55 buildings totaling 31.8 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.1 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.8 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.







Forward Looking Statement







This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as future capital expenditures, dividends and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), development trends of the real estate industry and the New York metropolitan area markets, occupancy, business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations and other similar matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.





Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.





SLG – DIV





PRESS CONTACT







slgreen@berlinrosen.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.