SL Green Realty Announces Sale Of 635-641 Sixth Avenue For $325 Mln

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Tuesday announced the sale of 635-641 Sixth Avenue for $325.0 million. The deal will generate net cash proceeds of approximately $312.5 million to SL Green.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

The property is comprised of two adjoined buildings totaling 8 stories and 267,000 square feet, occupying the full western block-front on Sixth Avenue from 19th Street to 20th Street in Midtown South.

SL Green acquired the Property in 2012 for $173 million and completed its redevelopment in 2015.

