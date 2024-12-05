SL Green Realty announces anchor commitment for SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund

SL Green Realty (SLG) announced that a Canadian institutional investor has committed to anchor the SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund with a $250M commitment. The investor has been ranked among the world’s largest institutional investors that manages public and parapublic pension plans and insurance programs. The SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund, which launched earlier this year, will seek to capitalize on current capital markets dislocation through structured debt investments in high-quality New York City commercial assets. The SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund will originate new loans and/or purchase existing loans, loan portfolios and controlling CMBS securities.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SLG:
- SL Green Realty completesloan modification at One Madison Avenue
- SL Green Realty announces acquisition of 500 Park Avenue for $130M
- SL Green Realty price target raised to $72 from $70 at Jefferies
- Trump Trade: Trump Media considers developing crypto payment service
- SL Green Realty 5.06M share Spot Secondary priced at $79.00
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.