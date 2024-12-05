News & Insights

SL Green Realty announces anchor commitment for SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund

December 05, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

SL Green Realty (SLG) announced that a Canadian institutional investor has committed to anchor the SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund with a $250M commitment. The investor has been ranked among the world’s largest institutional investors that manages public and parapublic pension plans and insurance programs. The SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund, which launched earlier this year, will seek to capitalize on current capital markets dislocation through structured debt investments in high-quality New York City commercial assets. The SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund will originate new loans and/or purchase existing loans, loan portfolios and controlling CMBS securities.

