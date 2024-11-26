SL Green Realty announces acquisition of 500 Park Avenue for $130M

SL Green Realty (SLG) announced that it has entered into a contract to purchase 500 Park Avenue for $130.0 million. “500 Park Avenue is an extraordinary addition to our Park Avenue portfolio and a rare opportunity to own an iconic asset that hasn’t traded in more than 40 years,” said Harrison Sitomer, Chief Investment Officer of SL Green. “Park Avenue is the best performing office market in New York City with historic low vacancy and 500 Park Avenue will continue to benefit from opportunities in this fortress corridor that attracts top tier tenants and triple-digit rents.”

